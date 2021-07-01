Janet Hubert Shares Outrage After Bill Cosby’s Release

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Yes he is an old ass guilty man!”

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert is calling out Phylicia Rashad for her response to Bill Cosby’s prison release.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Following the news that Bill would be released, Phylicia tweeted that “a terrible wrong is being righted” and “a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”


Nbc Newswire / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Janet had a major issue with Phylicia’s reaction, taking to Twitter to condemn her shocking response.

I would have said he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…


@OGJanetHubert / Via Twitter: @OGJanetHubert

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong,” Janet tweeted.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She continued, “EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!”


Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Janet also noted that she “would have said he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him” but he’s “still guilty.”


William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

“I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white,” Janet concluded.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

One particular sentiment in Janet’s tweets stood out to fans though — the fact that she said “everyone knew” about Bill’s wrongdoings back in the day.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When asked why Janet did not speak out about Bill earlier if she knew about what he was doing, she said that she had tried and no one believed her.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Oh but I have you just didn’t bother to listen,” Janet tweeted, later adding, “No one believes black women did you believe me all those years…NOPE. You always take the side of the one with the most money. I believe it’s called CANCEL CULTURE.”

“I speak because I am tired of this charade of goodness and powerful men are faultless. So many good black men in prison with no hope of getting out. No money, no high paid lawyers, sitting there helpless,” Janet concluded.


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Since Janet’s tweets, Phylicia’s original message has been deleted and she has issued a message of support to survivors of sexual assault.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR