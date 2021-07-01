Jack Dorsey Says HamsterCoin, Not DOGE Is Threat to Ethereum By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Jack Dorsey Says HamsterCoin, Not DOGE Is Threat to Ethereum



Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claims HAM is the top threat to .

Dorsey said this in response to Rep Sherman saying Dogecoin is the biggest threat to Ethereum.

Also, HamstarCoin is a new meme token that launched this year

Is Dogecoin a threat to Ethereum? According to a tweet by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the real threat is HampsterCoin.

HamsterCoin > https://t.co/EsysB6xM7x — jack (@jack) June 30, 2021

Dorsey posted the tweet in response to Coincenter’s Neeraj K. Agrawal’s post. Agrawal in turn was responding to a video of Rep Sherm…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora