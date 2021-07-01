Indian shares flat as gains in auto stocks offset tech losses

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares kicked off July largely unchanged on Thursday, as gains in automaker stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight information technology companies.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.08% to 15,734.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.01% to 52,486.29 by 0408 GMT.

Both indexes gained about 1% in June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the country’s drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which showed a 66.6% efficacy against positive cases in an interim analysis.