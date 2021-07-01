India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.26% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.26%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.26%, while the index fell 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.50% or 135.45 points to trade at 5558.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 1.98% or 7.35 points to end at 379.40 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) was up 1.71% or 70.70 points to 4204.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.42% or 292.60 points to trade at 11816.45 at the close. Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.62% or 444.65 points to end at 27059.95 and Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) was down 1.48% or 53.85 points to 3595.80.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.56% to 5559.15, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.84% to settle at 4209.00 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.37% to close at 684.75.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.20% to 11850.00 in late trade, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.32% to settle at 1560.45 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.02% to 6707.65 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 859 to 811 and 56 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1570 rose and 1496 declined, while 116 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.50% or 135.45 to 5558.50. Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.56% or 138.80 to 5559.15.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.57% to 12.8400 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.18% or 3.25 to $1774.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.92% or 1.41 to hit $74.88 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.69% or 1.26 to trade at $75.88 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.27% to 74.561, while EUR/INR rose 0.27% to 88.3955.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.493.