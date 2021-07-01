India fuel consumption picks up in June as lockdowns ease

Article content

NEW DELHI — India’s auto fuel demand

picked up in June as economic activity accelerated after the

easing of pandemic-related lockdowns, preliminary sales data

showed on Thursday.

State-run refiners sold 2.12 million tonnes of gasoline last

month, up 29.35% from May and about 5.7% from the year-earlier

period.

Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of

India’s overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked

to industrial activity in Asia’s third-largest economy, rose