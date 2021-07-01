Iggy Azalea’s Full Statement About Britney Spears

She said Britney can’t even drink the amount of soda she wants. Soda!
It’s been a full week since Britney Spears gave her explosive testimony about the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years.
And now more celebrities have started showing their support and telling their own stories about what it was like working with her.
The song was a promo single for the return of Britney’s Las Vegas residency and the two collaborated for the video together.
They performed the song together once, and only once, for the Billboard Music Awards. The performance was pre-taped and was from the stage of Britney’s Las Vegas residency.
After her initial tweets, Iggy has released a full statement saying that she “personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father.”
For those who can’t read the text it says:
“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.”
“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”
“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”
“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.”
“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tacts Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”
“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.”
“This is not right at all.”
For those who don’t know, Iggy’s contract signing comment was in regards to Britney saying she was forced to sign a contract to go on tour immediately after leaving the stage.
In her testimony, Britney said: “He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the tour.”
As I said above, the latest update is that a judge denied Britney from having her father removed from the conservatorship.
Now hopefully more people who have worked with her continue to speak out.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!