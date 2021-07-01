Idris Elba On His Relationship Problems With Sabrina

“I was always the first to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not happy, leave. Move.'”
In a new episode of their Audible podcast Coupledom, Idris revealed that he used to have trouble controlling his frustration when they first started dating.
“Sabrina and I, very early in our relationship, I was very stressed so I had these massive anger tantrums that were like explosions,” Idris said.
“She was like, ‘Who are you?'”
“I was always the first to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not happy, leave. Move.’ It was kind of like a male instinct,” he continued.
“Sabrina and I both have strong personalities and typically its Sabrina who says, ‘Look, I don’t want to fight,'” he said. “I’ve been getting better at it recently but when I do it, I get nothing back. When she does it, I go, ‘Thank you.'”
Like all good relationships, getting through those trying times has only strengthened their connection.
“We’re newly business partners, but we’re also newlyweds. Idris is my best friend,” Sabrina added. “I want to be around this guy every day of my life, so it’s really great to be able to see what that morphs into.”
“I’d say we’re in a good place. It was a challenging year, but ultimately, when you look to the side and you’ve got someone that’s been there, ride or die, that’s really comforting,” Idris added.
“We’ve been literally inseparable since we met. Inseparable,” he said of their partnership.
Their love and story is a reminder that the growing never stops once you’re in a relationship or married.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!