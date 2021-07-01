Here’s What Jonathan Taylor Thomas Looks Like Now

By
Bradly Lamb
The ’90s heartthrob has reappeared!


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

According to E!, JTT hasn’t been photographed in public since 2013… until now.


Gt / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Over the weekend, Jonathan was spotted walking two tiny dogs (so cute!) in Los Angeles while rocking sunglasses, a New York Mets baseball cap, Nikes, jeans, and hoodie. Pretty casual!

Doesn’t it just… make you miss him?

According to Deadline, he’s inked a deal to executive produce a TV series based on David Henry Sterry’s memoir Master of Ceremonies: A True Story of Love, Murder, Roller Skates & Chippendales, coming soon. But will he ever reemerge as an actor? It’s impossible to tell.


Colin Mcpherson / Via Corbis via Getty Images

Jonathan should play David!

JTT first exited Home Improvement in 1998 to go to college, but went on to do a few films, according to Us Weekly. He did eventually go to school, enrolling at Harvard University, Columbia University, and St. Andrews University in Scotland.


Touchstone Television / Via Everett Collection

“You can’t be trapped in this bubble called the acting industry,” JTT told Premiere Magazine in 1996. “The industry is neurotic and weird, and so when I go home and I play basketball with my friends, I’m not Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I’m just Jonathan. I don’t like hanging out with other actors and actresses.”


Man of the House / Buena Vista Pictures / Via Everett Collection

No wonder he wanted to leave Hollywood behind!

Off-screen or on it, it’s just nice to see Jonathan again.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Via Getty

