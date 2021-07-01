Here’s What Jonathan Taylor Thomas Looks Like Now

The ’90s heartthrob has reappeared!
Over the weekend, Jonathan was spotted walking two tiny dogs (so cute!) in Los Angeles while rocking sunglasses, a New York Mets baseball cap, Nikes, jeans, and hoodie. Pretty casual!
Doesn’t it just… make you miss him?
According to Deadline, he’s inked a deal to executive produce a TV series based on David Henry Sterry’s memoir Master of Ceremonies: A True Story of Love, Murder, Roller Skates & Chippendales, coming soon. But will he ever reemerge as an actor? It’s impossible to tell.
JTT first exited Home Improvement in 1998 to go to college, but went on to do a few films, according to Us Weekly. He did eventually go to school, enrolling at Harvard University, Columbia University, and St. Andrews University in Scotland.
“You can’t be trapped in this bubble called the acting industry,” JTT told Premiere Magazine in 1996. “The industry is neurotic and weird, and so when I go home and I play basketball with my friends, I’m not Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I’m just Jonathan. I don’t like hanging out with other actors and actresses.”
Off-screen or on it, it’s just nice to see Jonathan again.
