Halle Berry Revealed Her Natural Hair

Halle Berry has proven that she can pretty much rock any hairstyle.


Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She looks fierce with a short bob.


Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

And just as stunning with long, flowing hair.


Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Plus, she’s been known to rock some wigs every now and again. Like this short cut.

Or this golden brown wig.

Who can forget all the wigs she rocked in the X-Men movies.

On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to show off her natural hair. “Love is in the hair,” she wrote.

Celebrities were blowing up her comment section to lavish praise.

One fan on Twitter said, “Your hair, like yourself, will always be so incredibly beautiful and amazing.”

@halleberry Long or short,Halle. Your hair like yourself will always be so incredibly beautiful and amazing. 🌹💎💝🌞😎

Another fan recognized the divine inspiration in her photo.

Honestly, Halle Berry will always be goals in every way.

