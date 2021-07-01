Gugu Mbatha-Raw As Plumette In Beauty And The Beast

In a past interview with Coveteur, Gugu opened up about just how magical it was to play the role: “It was really refreshing to do something a little lighter and more whimsical after playing a few dramatic roles, and very liberating to play an object — I don’t get offered roles like this very often,” she said. “You have to go back to that childhood, imaginative part of yourself where you’re like, ‘OK! I’m a feather duster! Here we go! What would that sound like? What would this be like?’ I think it just takes you back to that childlike ‘let’s pretend’ kind of feeling.”



Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She also gushed about what it was like to walk onto the set: “It was just dreamy. Walking onto that set was an incredibly surreal moment. All the craftsmanship that went into this movie was just breathtaking. … I will never forget that day.”