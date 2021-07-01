Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Looked Iconic At The Premiere

These outfits need no introduction! They’re just so good!
The Gossip Girl reboot is upon us, which means there’s going to be an abundance of high fashion looks to take in. That started with the red carpet for the show’s premiere party, where the cast arrived dressed to impress.
I’m going to be thinking about this iconic outfit from Jordan Alexander for a long time.
Please take a moment to appreciate her face mask.
The parade of iconic outfits continued with Whitney Peak’s stunning Chanel look.
Then, there was Savannah Smith’s sophisticated Louis Vuitton LBD.
Emily Alyn Lind embodied the elite prep school vibe with a truly fabulous Gucci pantsuit — tie and everything.
Meanwhile, Tavi Gevinson stunned in a floral turtleneck dress by Stella McCartney.
And Evan Mock paired matching Gucci jacket-pants combo with some jewels and pastel pink hair.
The evening featured numerous fashion moments from Gossip Girl cast members, behind-the-scenes creatives, and premiere attendees:
Thomas Doherty
Karena Evans
Jessica Wang
Kathryn Gallagher
Rana Roy
If last night’s red carpet attire is any indication of the glamour we can expect to see when Gossip Girl debuts on HBO Max next week, then it seems fans are in for quite a stylish season. Plus, series’ original costume designer, Eric Daman, brought his talents back for the reboot, so the wardrobe is sure to be top-notch. Which premiere outfit was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below!
