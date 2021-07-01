Gossip Girl Original Cast Won’t Be In HBO Max Series

“If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, ‘I want more Blair.’”
If you’re a fan of Gossip Girl, then you’re probably wondering why the show’s original stars are not going to be a part of the new HBO Max series.
The show’s creator Joshua Safran talked about that during a recent interview with The Daily Beast and said there will be a few cameo appearances from minor characters from the original show.
“The decision was: Let’s get season one under our belt, and should we get season two, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines,” Safran shared.
“Hopefully we’ll get there and will reach out to the cast if that time comes and see if they’ll want to come,” he added. “There are some cameos in season one from people on the original show, but not the series regulars.”
Safran explained that there was a reason he didn’t want to have anyone from the main cast return for season one of the HBO Max Series.
“The audience would never accept these [new] characters if they were in the shadow of the original characters,” he said.
“They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original characters were there with them in some way, why would you want to briefly get to know Zoya if you suddenly can see Nate?” he continued.
“Also, this show is much bigger than the first show,” Safran noted. “It’s got 16 series regulars instead of seven, and 22 recurring instead of 12, so because the show is bigger, there isn’t enough screen time.”
“If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, ‘I want more Blair.’”
Sounds about right! If Blair or Serena showed up, I wouldn’t know what to do with my life.
