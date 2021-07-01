Gold holds tight range as focus turns to U.S. jobs data

Article content

Gold prices held in a tight range on Friday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that could sway Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,777.17 per ounce, as of 1251 GMT. It has fallen 0.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,778.70.

* The dollar held near three-month highs, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 12:30 GMT is likely to show an increase of 690,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll.