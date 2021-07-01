Gas Shipper DT Midstream Eyes Carbon Capture After Spinoff

Article content (Bloomberg) — DT Midstream Inc., a U.S. gas pipeline operator that started trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, has an eye on carbon capture as it weighs how to seize opportunities emerging from the energy transition. The company spun-off from DTE Energy Co., a power and gas utility based in Detroit, is “actively working” around technologies to slash its greenhouse-gas emissions and sees carbon sequestration as “the most interesting and the one that will emerge the earliest,” Chief Executive Officer David Slater said in an interview.

Article content U.S. pipeline companies have increasingly looked at ways to make their vast network of fossil-fuel conduits still relevant in a low-carbon economy, and have mostly abandoned new projects because of fierce opposition from climate advocates. Alternative opportunities include hauling hydrogen or carbon dioxide captured from the air. Energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Valero Energy Corp. have recently announced plans for carbon sequestration, which climate scientists have long considered an essential component of meeting emission-reduction targets. “That’s a really attractive way to reduce the carbon footprint and it’s supported by federal tax credits,” Slater said in an interview. “I think that’s going to be one of the first areas on this journey.”