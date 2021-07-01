Game developer Nexters sees Q1 revenue jump ahead of SPAC-enabled Nasdaq listing

Article content

MOSCOW — Video game developer Nexters Global, which expects to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange this year via an agreement with a Russian special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), on Thursday estimated its first-quarter revenue rose by 48%.

The developer behind popular games Hero Wars and Throne Rush was founded in Russia in 2010 but is headquartered in Cyprus.

Like other gaming firms, it has seen sales rise during the pandemic.

Nexters in February entered into an agreement with the Kismet Acquisition One Corp SPAC to list publicly.