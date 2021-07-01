Gabbie Hanna, Joey Graceffa, And Daniel Preda Drama

Bradly Lamb
Here is your much needed explainer.

If you’ve been on the internet in the past few days, then you may have seen* Gabbie Hanna trending alongside Daniel Preda and Joey Graceffa.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Streamy Awards

*And if you haven’t, don’t you fret, because I am here to break down all the drama. 

Before we hop into everything between Gabbie, Daniel, and Joey, I have to give you a little background. Gabbie is no stranger to controversy — see: Kenza makeup brushes, the Monster meme, the Jessie Smiles fallout, etc. — and has recently decided that she’s going to post a video a day explaining her side of the many scandals she’s been involved in.

OK, back to present day — earlier this week, Gabbie published a video called “Escape the Nightmare” — a 40 minute video explaining her experience on Escape the Night and how awful it was.

In her video, Gabbie went on to admit that her behavior on the set of both seasons was awful, but attributed said behavior to her untreated ADHD — at the time of filming — and her disordered eating. In her video, she mentioned that she gave very specific instructions of what she needed to eat and gave a specific timeframe for when she could work*.

everyone gets to speak but me, anyway i’d appreciate if you watch my response to the years of bullying from trisha, daniel, joey, shane and others from their circle of friends: https://t.co/mjzeOXVw5e

don’t expect to be liked, just want to be heard. thank you for listening.

*This was due to her disordered eating and regimented workout schedule. 

Gabbie went on to say that her costume was ill-fitting and the jewelry gave her rashes and, overall, made for a very uncomfortable experience which she said triggered her anxiety and ADHD.


The Gabbie Show / Via youtube.com

Overall, she said she made this video to “stand up for herself” and to not feel bad about asking for what you need. 

Almost immediately after Gabbie uploaded her video, Joey Graceffa tweeted this:

I’ve been very silent about how truly awful she was on set but if this is the game she wants to play.. let’s play bitch

Rosanna Pansino — a food and lifestyle YouTuber — also shared receipts about Gabbie’s alleged awful behavior on set.

The day after Gabbie uploaded her video, Joey uploaded his own video — “Gabbie Hanna Needs to Stop” — detailing his side of the events, even going as far to say that her behavior on Escape the Night is “the reason why they are [no longer] friends.”


Joey Graceffa / Via youtube.com

Joey alleged that Gabbie screamed at crew members, the director, and even called a production assistant a “cunt”.  

The day AFTER that — two days since Gabbie’s initial video — Daniel Preda, long time partner of Joey Graceffa and Senior Producer on Escape the Night, uploaded his video — “The TRUTH About Gabbie Hanna & Escape The Night” — which is an hour-long breakdown of why Gabbie is the wrong.


Mister Preda / Via youtube.com

In the video, he also mentioned the alleged incident where Gabbie name-called a production assistant, how she allegedly almost didn’t make the key art shoot — which she was contractually obligated to participate in — and how he spent money out of his own pocket to make/buy her the healthy meals that she requested on set. 

In case you’re like most people — aka not me — and you don’t have an hour to watch a video breaking down drama that happened almost two years ago, Daniel shared a TL;DR notes app explanation:

It didn’t stop there — Daniel and Joey went on to share thinly-veiled subtweets about Gabbie and the whole debaucle:

I NEED to know how people continuously get into drama online by choice day after day??!….I’m absolutely exhausted (yet relieved) after only two days of dealing with this. Y’all need to be jailed immediately!

Needless to say, things began to escalate:

i just find it strange that @JoeyGraceffa @MisterPreda can constantly shit on me, but when i literally apologize &amp; take accountability the immediate response is to run to twitter &amp; call me a bitch-

i remember people getting realllll upset when i used that word.

Other cast members from that season, as well as friends, have spoken out on social media in support of Joey and Daniel:

Not looking for drama but I have to say @JoeyGraceffa &amp; @MisterPreda were 100% the most amazing, respectful, &amp; professional on set duo I’ve ever worked with. They went above &amp; beyond for every cast member involved in BOTH seasons that I was honored &amp; grateful to be apart of ❤️ https://t.co/ygT8hPjUbU

I cannot get over the fact that Gabbie thinks she is being bullied. Sis , YOU. FUCKING LIED. ABOUT ME HAVING AN STD TO A GUY I WAS DATING. AND THE INTERNET. YOU ARE THE FUCKING BULLY. THE QUICKER YOU GET TO A HOSPITAL THE BETTER. BECAUSE WTF R U ON ?


Twitter: @trishapaytas

It seems like Joey and Daniel have wiped their hands clean of Gabbie, and vice versa, but Gabbie is still on her crusade to air all of her grievances. If you’re so inclined, you can keep up with her on her YouTube channel.

