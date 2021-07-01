Fortum’s $3.45 Billion Heat Sale May Speed Up Uniper Squeeze Out

Article content (Bloomberg) — Fortum Oyj’s sale of its stake in one of Europe’s biggest heating networks could help provide it with the funds needed to squeeze out the remaining investors in Uniper SE. The Finnish utility said late Wednesday it had agreed to sell its 50% stake in Stockholm Exergi Holding AB to a group of investors, including APG and Alecta AB, for 29.5 billion kronor ($3.45 billion). The deal follows earlier disposals of its heat and grid assets in northern Europe to focus on everything from hydrogen to wind power in partnership with Uniper.

Article content By the end of last year, Fortum had accumulated 76.1% of the shares in Uniper after a lengthy and fractious takeover battle fiercely resisted by the company’s management. It has since replaced Uniper’s top brass. The transaction’s valuation “exceeded our expectations” and paves the way for a Uniper squeeze-out, Elchin Mammadov, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a note. Fortum has previously ruled out any domination agreement or a squeeze-out until the end of this year. It didn’t say specifically what the capital from the sale would be used for. The Uniper acquisition has put its investment-grade credit rating at risk and the sale may also help it to pay off debt. The deal values the Stockholm Exergi at 71.9 billion kronor, the Finnish utility said in a statement on Wednesday. The transaction is expected to close by year end. Fortum expects to book a capital gain of about 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) at closing.