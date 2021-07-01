Former Trump aide Miller launches social media site GETTR

Article content

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s former senior advisor Jason Miller has started a social media site called GETTR, he said on Thursday.

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as “a non-bias social network for people all over the world.” It was first reported by Politico.

Miller has for months teased the Trump team’s plans to start a new social media platform, after the former president was blocked by a slew of sites following the Jan. 6 riot where his supporters stormed the Capitol. However, Trump does not have a verified account on GETTR.