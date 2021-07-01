FinCEN lists cryptocurrencies as top AML and CFT priorities By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The United States’ Financial Crimes Enforcement Network will continue to closely follow the cryptocurrency industry as one of its top priorities for combating crimes like money laundering.

FinCEN officially announced Thursday that “virtual currency considerations,” or operations involving cryptocurrencies like (BTC), will be among its top national priorities for countering terrorism financing and ensuring proper Anti-Money Laundering policies.