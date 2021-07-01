Facing $70M in fines from regulators, Robinhood files for IPO By Cointelegraph

Facing $70M in fines from regulators, Robinhood files for IPO
Stock and cryptocurrency trading app Robinhood has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.
In a Form S-1 registration statement filed Thursday with the SEC, Robinhood said it intended to move forward with an initial public offering for its Class A common stock. If approved, the company said it plans to trade using the ticker “HOOD” on the Nasdaq and raise $100 million in the debut. Robinhood said it would reserve 20% to 35% of the shares for its users.
