EU, Italy reach deal on parameters separating Alitalia from successor By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Alitalia planes are seen on the tarmac at Fiumicino International Airport as talks between Italy and the European Commission over the revamp of Alitalia are due to enter a key phase, in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Ph
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Thursday it has reached a deal with Italy on the parameters for separating lossmaking carrier Alitalia from its successor, a step key to securing EU approval for the new airline and to write off Alitalia’s subsidies.
“Following intense and constructive discussions at all levels, the Commission and the Italian authorities have reached a common understanding on the key parameters to ensure economic discontinuity between ITA and Alitalia,” a Commission spokesperson said.
