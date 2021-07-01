Ethereum 2.0 To Reach 6 Million Staked ETH Milestone By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Ethereum 2.0 To Reach 6 Million Staked ETH Milestone



2.0 is about to reach a significant milestone in its short history

Ethereum 2.0 staking portal shows about 5.9 million staked Ether

Ethereum 2.0 is about to reach a significant milestone in its short history — 6 million staked Ether (ETH).

According to the Ethereum team, ETH 2.0 has 10x more staked Ether. With this, ETH2 will power its proof-of-stake mechanism than the Ethereum Foundation needed at launch six months ago.

Ethereum 2.0 is about to make a short history as it nears 6 million staked Ether (ETH). As per the Ethereum Launchpad, Ethereum 2.0 staking portal shows about 5.9 million staked Ether. And almost 180,000 validators powering the blockchain.

In addition, this is more than the minimum 32 staked Ether needed to become a ful…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora