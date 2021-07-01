Eskom’s Debt Below $28 Billion Amid Funding Talks, Gordhan Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has reduced its debt to less than 400 billion rand ($28 billion) as discussions ensue to secure funding for a transition to renewable energy, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The state-owned company announced in May it had reduced debt by a fifth to about 401 billion rand.

“Eskom has done further work to reduce the debt to below 400 billion rand,” Gordhan said Wednesday by phone from the capital, Pretoria. “The exact number is still a work in progress,” he said, without providing more details.