Enjin’s EFI token sale nets $20 million as NFT aspirations grow By Cointelegraph

Enjin’s EFI token sale nets $20 million as NFT aspirations grow
A public sale of EFI token on CoinList netted Enjin $20 million in proceeds, setting the stage for a successful launch of a nonfungible token, or NFT, network on Polkadot.
A total of 40,089 users participated in the token sale, which closed in just two-and-a-half hours, Enjin announced Thursday. Over 600,000 users had registered for the sale, making it oversubscribed by 15 times.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.