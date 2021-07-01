Enjin’s EFI token sale nets $20 million as NFT aspirations grow By Cointelegraph

A public sale of EFI token on CoinList netted Enjin $20 million in proceeds, setting the stage for a successful launch of a nonfungible token, or NFT, network on Polkadot.

A total of 40,089 users participated in the token sale, which closed in just two-and-a-half hours, Enjin announced Thursday. Over 600,000 users had registered for the sale, making it oversubscribed by 15 times.