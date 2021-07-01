Elon Musk’s latest attempt to pump Dogecoin fails miserably By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE) prices surged but did not skyrocket after receiving another endorsement from Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk on Twitter on July 1.

The billionaire entrepreneur published a tweet at around 8:43 am UTC — a Godfather-themed meme that shows Marlon Brando’s iconic character, Don Vito Corleone, with the text “YOU COME TO ME AT RUNTIME TO TELL ME THE CODE YOU ARE RUNNING DOES NOT COMPILE.”

DOGE price 1-minute candle chart. Source: TradingView
