Double-digit crypto gains and trading volume — what’s the connection? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Double-digit crypto gains and trading volume — what’s the connection?

While the crypto markets are clearly led by the swings of and , outliers are frequent — and identifying them is often what separates the average traders from the great ones.

Compared to the gains-fest of the first few months of 2021, June has been a rather bleak time for crypto investors. Digital asset prices were mostly stagnant and massive rallies were rare, leaving traders to do the hard guesswork: Which asset will do better than most others that are either going down or moving sideways?

Unusual Trading Volume 7.1.21 at 10:30am ET / Cointelegraph Markets Pro

AMP (OTC:) (AMP): +2,255%

KEEP NETWORK (KEEP): 737.46%

THETA FUEL (TFUEL): 661.56%

PERLIN (PERL): 454.2%

QUANT (QNT): 281.22%

Important Disclaimer

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR