Double-digit crypto gains and trading volume — what’s the connection? By Cointelegraph

Double-digit crypto gains and trading volume — what’s the connection?
While the crypto markets are clearly led by the swings of and , outliers are frequent — and identifying them is often what separates the average traders from the great ones.
Compared to the gains-fest of the first few months of 2021, June has been a rather bleak time for crypto investors. Digital asset prices were mostly stagnant and massive rallies were rare, leaving traders to do the hard guesswork: Which asset will do better than most others that are either going down or moving sideways?
AMP (OTC:) (AMP): +2,255%
KEEP NETWORK (KEEP): 737.46%
THETA FUEL (TFUEL): 661.56%
PERLIN (PERL): 454.2%
QUANT (QNT): 281.22%
