Dollar rides high to U.S. jobs test

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar was perched at

a 15-month high on the yen and at multi-month peaks against

other majors on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labor

data could lift it even further.

The jobs report is due at 1230 GMT and is forecast to show a

solid rise of 700,000. But there is chatter about the number

coming in higher and the risk that upsets the assumption that

U.S. interest rates can stay at rock-bottom levels for years.

The dollar has climbed 0.7% against the yen this week and

hit its highest since March 2020 on Friday, as investors have

re-assessed short dollar positions following months of strong

data and a hawkish shift in tone from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar rose 0.06% to 111.65 yen early in

Asia, and at $1.1843 per euro it was also a whisker

short of Thursday’s three-month high of $1.1837 per euro.

It crept to a fresh two-and-a-half month high of $1.3752

against the British pound and sat near its highest since

December against the Australian dollar at $0.7467 –

putting it well above milestone lows it struck in May.

“Many people are now arguing (over) whether the dollar has

indeed bottomed, because at some point in 2023 the Fed is

suggesting that it could be raising interest rates,” said Paul

Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC in an outlook call.

“Also there’s some nervousness whether the dollar’s going to

start to behave in a more pro-cyclical manner, that is, if the

data is stronger than expected in the U.S. that the dollar

really gets more strength from that.”

The U.S. dollar index was steady at 92.549 in Asia,

having gained 0.8% over the week so far and moves elsewhere were

slight as markets await the U.S. data.

The dollar index is now up 3.4% from its May lows as shorts

have cut their positions, and some say that move leaves it

vulnerable if the jobs figures miss lofty expectations.

“There has been a tendency in 2021 by the dollar to show an

asymmetrical reaction to payrolls, so that a miss generated more

dollar downside compared to the upside generated by a

stronger-than-expected release,” said Francesco Pesole at ING,

which projects payrolls to add between 500,000 and 600,000 jobs.

“Should our economist’s projections for a positive but

below-consensus NFP read prove accurate, we expect the price

action in FX to prove broadly negative for the dollar as some of

the Fed’s hawkish expectations are scaled back,” Pesole said,

referring to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0124 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1851 -0.05% -3.05% +1.1853 +1.1841

Dollar/Yen 111.5900 111.5550 +0.04% +8.05% +111.6550 +111.5950

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9258 0.9257 +0.02% +4.65% +0.9261 +0.9258

Sterling/Dollar 1.3759 1.3764 -0.03% +0.72% +1.3772 +1.3752

Dollar/Canadian 1.2440 1.2437 +0.06% -2.28% +1.2444 +1.2438

Aussie/Dollar 0.7464 0.7471 -0.06% -2.94% +0.7470 +0.7461

NZ 0.6963 0.6969 -0.07% -3.02% +0.6969 +0.6960

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR