Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

TOKYO — The dollar hit a fresh 15-month

high versus the yen and hovered near multi-month peaks against

other major peers on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report

that could offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to

pare back stimulus.

The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.165 yen for

the first time since March 26, 2020, before trading essentially

flat compared to Wednesday at 111.095.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six counterparts, held just below a 2 1/2-month top of

92.451 reached the previous session, edging up on the day to

92.415.

The index posted its best month since November 2016 in June,

driven by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)’s surprise

hawkish shift in the middle of that month, when policymakers

signaled two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023.

Traders are looking to Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report

for confirmation of that outlook, with economists polled by

Reuters expecting a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared

with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus

5.8% in the previous month.

The greenback extended gains on Wednesday after data showed

U.S. private payrolls increased by a greater-than-expected

692,000 jobs in June.

“I see the balance of risk skewed to an above-consensus

print” for nonfarm payrolls, Chris Weston, head of research at

broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients. “A

payrolls north of 800k could get U.S. bond yields higher and put

a further bid in the USD.”

If the euro breaks convincingly below current levels versus

the dollar, “this could be a magnet to attract USD flow,” he

said, adding “JPY seems universally weak.”

The euro edged down to $1.1851 after dipping as

low as $1.1845 on Wednesday for the first time since April 6.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield

slipped as low as 1.4630% in Asia before edging up to 1.4747%.

Safe-haven assets including Treasuries, the dollar and the

yen have been supported by the spread of the highly contagious

Delta variant of COVID-19, which is threatening the global

reopening narrative.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are all battling

outbreaks of COVID-19 and tightening curbs, and Spain and

Portugal announced restrictions for unvaccinated British

tourists.

The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk

appetite, slid 0.2% to $0.7488, approaching last week’s

six-month low at $0.7478, with Australia’s major centers of

Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin all under lockdown.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will meet next Tuesday to

decide on policy, and officials have already flagged it will

announce its decisions on the fate of its three-year yield

target as well as its broader quantitative easing program,

which is set to end in September. RBA Governor Philip Lowe will

also hold a news conference afterward, in a break from recent

procedure.

“If the RBA maintains a dovish tilt and does not take a step

towards ending unconventional monetary policy, AUD is unlikely

to regain losses sustained since the FOMC meeting,” Commonwealth

Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client

note.

“AUD will remain heavy for the next few weeks at least,”

possibly testing $0.7442, he said.

Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.38115, edging toward a

recent two-month low of $1.37865.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0457 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1849 $1.1855 -0.05% -3.02% +1.1861 +1.1847

Dollar/Yen 111.0900 111.0800 -0.02% +7.52% +111.1600 +111.0400

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9258 0.9249 +0.10% +4.65% +0.9259 +0.9251

Sterling/Dollar 1.3819 1.3830 -0.07% +1.15% +1.3833 +1.3812

Dollar/Canadian 1.2398 1.2397 +0.06% -2.59% +1.2409 +1.2391

Aussie/Dollar 0.7489 0.7500 -0.13% -2.63% +0.7502 +0.7485

NZ 0.6988 0.6986 +0.02% -2.69% +0.6996 +0.6982

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

and Kim Coghill)

