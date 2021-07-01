Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow
ranges as investors looked to Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve
will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, rose to 92.602
, the highest since early April. It last traded up 0.2% at 92.572.
The index in June posted its best monthly performance since November 2016, driven in part by the Federal
Article content
Open Market Committee’s unexpected hawkish shift at a meeting during the month. Fed forecasts released after
the June FOMC meeting penciled in two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a 15-month high of 111.640 yen, and was last up 0.4% at
111.560.
Increased vaccinations that have led to more robust economic activity have helped the U.S. recovery from
the pandemic, prompting expectations the Fed could start exiting its ultra-easy policy. That has provided a
lift for the dollar.
“The dollar got a justified boost in June based on physical activity taking place across the country
because of inoculations,” said Juan Perez, FX strategist and trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.
“The rest of the world simply is not looking that safe, that prepared to move forward,” he added
Article content
Traders are looking to Friday’s U.S. payrolls report for confirmation of the market’s bullish outlook.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, and an
unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month.
“We generally think the U.S. dollar should stay firm into Friday’s U.S. employment reading,” said Ned
Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities in a research note.
“We wonder, however, how aggressive further gains could be from there unless the data validates
expectations of a further near-term hawkish shift from the Fed.”
The greenback extended gains earlier on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell more
Article content
than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June.
The dollar slipped a bit though after a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew at just a
moderate pace in June, while employment in the sector contracted for the first time in seven months, likely
because of rampant shortages of raw materials and labor.
In afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1843 after earlier dipping as low as
$1.1837 for the first time since April 6. The euro recovered from its lows after data showed euro zone
purchasing managers indexes were higher than expected.
The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk appetite, slid 0.5% to $0.7464, after earlier
hitting its lowest since Dec. 21, as Australia’s major centers of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin are all
Article content
under lockdown.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:43PM (1943 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.5720 92.3670 +0.23% 2.879% +92.6020 +92.2630
Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1855 -0.09% -3.06% +$1.1884 +$1.1837
Dollar/Yen 111.5600 111.1100 +0.41% +7.97% +111.6350 +111.0300
Euro/Yen 132.12 131.73 +0.30% +4.10% +132.4300 +131.5700
Dollar/Swiss 0.9261 0.9249 +0.12% +4.67% +0.9271 +0.9236
Sterling/Dollar $1.3754 $1.3830 -0.55% +0.67% +$1.3834 +$1.3753
Dollar/Canadian 1.2444 1.2397 +0.36% -2.29% +1.2445 +1.2365
Aussie/Dollar $0.7464 $0.7500 -0.46% -2.96% +$0.7508 +$0.7461
Euro/Swiss 1.0969 1.0962 +0.06% +1.50% +1.0986 +1.0961
Euro/Sterling 0.8609 0.8570 +0.46% -3.67% +0.8615 +0.8565
NZ $0.6964 $0.6986 -0.29% -2.99% +$0.7009 +$0.6962
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.6285 8.6195 +0.14% +0.52% +8.6375 +8.5870
Euro/Norway 10.2210 10.2010 +0.20% -2.34% +10.2452 +10.1974
Dollar/Sweden 8.5809 8.5522 +0.25% +4.69% +8.5869 +8.5471
Euro/Sweden 10.1636 10.1382 +0.25% +0.87% +10.1753 +10.1340
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
