Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.36%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.36% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.56% or 9.65 points to trade at 156.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 3.76% or 9.2 points to end at 254.0 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 3.66% or 32.20 points to 912.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.58% or 3.8 points to trade at 237.3 at the close. Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.15% or 0.7 points to end at 472.0 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was up 0.18% or 1.4 points to 788.6.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 88 to 50 and 28 ended unchanged.

Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.56% or 9.65 to 156.85.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.04% or 1.50 to $74.97 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 1.47% or 1.10 to hit $75.72 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.60 to trade at $1771.00 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.02% to 6.2728, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 92.493.