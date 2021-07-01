Crypto Market Recovers Slowly, NFTs Lead The Charge By CoinQuora



Crypto Market Recovers Slowly, NFTs Lead The Charge



NFTs sales are on the rise despite the recent crypto market crash.

The ‘World Wide Web’ NFT makes $5.4 million.

Twitter announces 140 free NFT drops.

On the crypto market’s current road to recovery, it seems NFTs are in a league of their own. Despite the slump that cryptos are trying to regain traction from, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seem to be running at full throttle.

While some traders are mulling over crypto trading, awaiting another slump or another surge, the same cannot be said for NFT trading. People seem to be completely invested in NFTs. Specifically, more and more NFTs are seen trading or given away in auctions every day.

Recently, Tim Berners-Lee made headlines with his latest NFT sale. In detail, the ‘World Wide Web’ NFT made $5.4 million. Sotheby organized the sale. Moreover, along with this NFT, other NFTs were also available for auction. The company took crypto payments in return for the auctioned items.

The WWW NFT is an

