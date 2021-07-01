Countries back global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The word “taxes” is seen engraved at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
PARIS (Reuters) – Most countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals backed plans for new rules on where they are taxed and a minimum rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks.
“A detailed implementation plan together with remaining issues will be finalised by October 2021,” read a statement signed by 130 out of 139 countries and jurisdictions involved in the negotiations.
