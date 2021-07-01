Corn set for decade’s biggest weekly gain as world supplies shrink

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures were set on Friday for their biggest weekly climb in 10 years as prices extended a rally fueled by a U.S. government report showing lower-than-expected plantings and dry weather curbing yields. Soybeans and wheat were poised to end the week higher for the first time in four weeks. “The focus now returns to drying north-west of the U.S. Midwest,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “That area is trending drier. A couple of rain events are likely over the next week… forecasters though are offering no comfort that the rain will arrest a drop in yields in that area. The amount of rain from these events will obviously be closely watched.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $5.91-3/4 a bushel by 0317 GMT. The market has gained almost 14% this week, the biggest since April 2011. Soybeans have climbed more than 10% this week, while wheat is over 4% – both up after three consecutive weeks of losses. The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said on Thursday soybean export sales totalled 1.763 million tonnes in the week ended June 24, the most since the week ended Jan. 21. It was also near the high end of forecasts for 900,000 tonnes to 2.3 million tonnes. On Wednesday, corn futures climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692 million acres, below an average trade expectation of 93.787 million.