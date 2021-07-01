China’s miner exodus a ‘big net positive for crypto,’ Mike Novogratz says By Cointelegraph

China’s miner exodus a ‘big net positive for crypto,’ Mike Novogratz says
As major miners are leaving China one after another following the country’s crackdown on (BTC), Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has echoed other experts in seeing the migration out of China as a positive development.
Novogratz explained on Bloomberg that despite China’s attempt to undermine Bitcoin — like banning mining, banning leverage, and even banning Bitcoin in some places — the original cryptocurrency is still alive and kicking. “Bitcoin still exists and survives in lots of ways,” he said, adding that miners’ migration out of China could be “a big net positive for the ecosystem.”
