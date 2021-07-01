Central American aides, judges, former presidents on U.S. “corruption list” By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele addresses the nation during a live broadcast to speak about his bitcoin legal tender plan, at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador June 24, 2021. Secretaria de Prensa de La Presidencia/Handou
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – Central American presidential aides, top judges and former presidents were put on a U.S. State Department list seen by Reuters on Thursday that names individuals allegedly engaged in corruption, obstructing justice or undermining democracy,
The list included aides to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, more than a dozen Honduran lawmakers and two senior Guatemalan judges.
