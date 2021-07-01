Celsius users to receive yield from its $200M Bitcoin mining investment By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of centralized crypto money market Celsius, has revealed that a share of profits from the company’s recent $200 million investment into mining infrastructure will be redistributed back to depositors.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Mashinsky stated the firm’s mining expansion has added a fifth stream of yield generation for its crypto depositors — alongside lending funds to institutional investors, leveraging DeFi protocols, retail lending, and market making on centralized exchanges.