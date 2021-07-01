Catering group Sodexo lifts forecasts on return to schools By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

(Reuters) – French catering and food services group Sodexo (PA:) on Thursday raised its second-half revenue and profit margin forecasts, betting on the full reopening of schools in the Americas.

The Paris-based company said it now expects an operating profit margin of 3.5% for the six months ended August 31, compared with 3.1% forecast earlier.

Revenue is now estimated to rise 15% on a like-to-like basis, versus the previous outlook of 10% to 15% growth.

Analysts had expected Sodexo to post sales up 15.5% for the second half, according to consensus estimates cited by Midcap Partners.

“We remain convinced that once vaccination is rolled out, our activities will rapidly come back to pre-COVID levels,” Chief Executive Denis Machuel said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR