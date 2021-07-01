Canadian dollar seen stronger but break of 1.20 to remain elusive

Article content TORONTO — Canada’s dollar will strengthen over the coming year, bolstered by higher oil prices and reduced stimulus from the Bank of Canada, but gains could stop short of the currency’s recent six-year high, a Reuters poll showed. The loonie has pulled back 3.2% since last month touching its strongest level since May 2015 near 1.20 per U.S. dollar, or 83.33 U.S. cents, pressured by the Federal Reserve’s surprise shift to more hawkish guidance and worries the spreading Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus could slow a global economic recovery.

Article content Analysts say 1.20 is a key technical level for the currency. “It may be difficult to quickly regain ground for the Canadian dollar in the very near term, with the risk of a fourth wave of the pandemic spreading,” said Hendrix Vachon, a senior economist at Desjardins. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie is particularly sensitive to the global economic outlook. Oil on Monday reached its highest level since October 2018 at $74.45 a barrel while some analysts expect the Bank of Canada to cut the pace of bond purchases again at its next policy decision on July 14. In April, the BoC became the first central bank in the Group of Seven to reduce its pandemic support. Tapering could support the loonie but the BoC does not want the currency to reach a level that reduces the competitiveness of Canada’s exports, said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics.