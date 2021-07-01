Britain’s AO World signals strong start to year after profit triples By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A truck is pictured outside the AO distribution centre in Crewe, Cheshire, Britain November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Files

(Reuters) – Online electricals retailer AO World signalled a robust start to the new financial year on Thursday, after reporting an annual profit that nearly tripled on strong demand for home appliances and office products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the AO World, which sells which sells laptops, washing machines, mobile phones and printers, had more than quadrupled in value in 2020 as the company benefited from Britons working from home during the global health crisis.

Investor focus is now on its expansion plans and how the company is gearing up for the new normal https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot.

The British company said on Thursday it expects to operate in five countries within the next five years, including its existing markets after investing in the business.

AO World’s adjusted core profit rose to 64 million pounds ($88.36 million) for the year ended March 31 from 22 million pounds a year ago, and it confirmed group sales jumped 62%.

Bigger rival Dixons Carphone (LON:) also said its annual profit also jumped by a third and reported strong current trading on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR