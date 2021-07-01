Britain sets out ‘vision’ for financial services By Reuters



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister on Thursday set out his “vision” for financial services, saying Brexit is a “unique opportunity” to tailor rules while maintaining high regulatory standards.

Rishi Sunak set out potential reforms to wholesale markets and insurance capital rules, and said Britain will deliver a groundbreaking “mutual access” deal with Switzerland in cross-border financial services.

“This new chapter for financial services sets out the government’s plan to achieve that vision,” Sunak said.