Britain sets out ‘vision’ for financial services By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak talks during a TV interview in London, Britain November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister on Thursday set out his “vision” for financial services, saying Brexit is a “unique opportunity” to tailor rules while maintaining high regulatory standards.
Rishi Sunak set out potential reforms to wholesale markets and insurance capital rules, and said Britain will deliver a groundbreaking “mutual access” deal with Switzerland in cross-border financial services.
“This new chapter for financial services sets out the government’s plan to achieve that vision,” Sunak said.
