BoE sees no evidence yet to support climate capital charges on banks By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England does not have evidence yet to force banks to hold more capital to cover risks from climate change, its Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday.

Woods said that over time he expects the price banks charge polluting industries for loans will go up to reflect the risks from climate change.

“When we look around today we can try and find evience of those risks being factored into prices … we can’t see much,” Woods told a London Climate Action Week event.

