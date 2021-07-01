Blockware Mining raises $25 million to triple hash rate from Kentucky facility By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Blockware Mining raises $25 million to triple hash rate from Kentucky facility

Blockware announced Thursday that they have raised $25M in a second oversubscribed fundraising round.

They plan to use the funds to expand their bitcoin mining operations in Kentucky, and will also install 8,000 more bitcoin mining rigs on its Paducah campus, where it recently purchased 5 acres of land.