Bitcoin Will Bring Financial Security By CoinQuora

- The CEO of MicroStrategy shares his views on .
- He believes it is the answer to humanity’s economic security.
- A video further explores how all the other options have failed.
Founder and CEO of MicroStrategy — Michael Saylor shares his piece on why Bitcoin is the ultimate answer to humanity’s quest for financial stability. Saylor tweets a video where he elaborates his point of view on the matter.
#Bitcoin is digital property, technically superior to all other forms of property. It is demonetizing gold, real estate, bonds, equity, cash, derivatives, & commodities and the solution to the 21st century challenge of economic security & empowerment.https://t.co/U6v4ET8iMo
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor)
