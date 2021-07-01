Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow Price Model Echoes Early 2019 By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow Price Model Echoes Early 2019



PlanB tweeted news that is now the furthest away from his S2F model in two years.

has been unable to gain back previous growth rates following its crash in May

The stock-to-flow model is extremely popular for its accurate predictions.

PlanB announced on July 1 in a tweet that BTC/USD is now the furthest away from his stock-to-flow model’s estimates in over two years.

June closing price $35,037 .. as far below S2F model as in Jan 2019. Next 6 months will be make or break for S2F (again). pic.twitter.com/W3TM5sOAwY — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) July 1, 2021

The bitcoin analyst noted, “Next 6 months will be make or break for S2F (again).”

Post May’s huge capitulation event, Bitcoin price action has been unable to regain los…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora