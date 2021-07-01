Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow Price Model Echoes Early 2019 By CoinQuora

  • PlanB tweeted news that is now the furthest away from his S2F model in two years.
  • has been unable to gain back previous growth rates following its crash in May
  • The stock-to-flow model is extremely popular for its accurate predictions.

PlanB announced on July 1 in a tweet that BTC/USD is now the furthest away from his stock-to-flow model’s estimates in over two years.

The bitcoin analyst noted, “Next 6 months will be make or break for S2F (again).”

Post May’s huge capitulation event, Bitcoin price action has been unable to regain los…

