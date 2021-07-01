Bitcoin posts third monthly red candle with stock-to-flow price model echoing early 2019 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitcoin posts third monthly red candle with stock-to-flow price model echoing early 2019

(BTC) closed its third red monthly candle in a row this week as a popular analyst likened BTC price action to January 2019.

In a tweet on Thursday, PlanB said that is now the furthest away from his stock-to-flow model’s estimates in over two years.

Bitcoin stock-to-flow model as of July 1. Source: PlanB/Twitter