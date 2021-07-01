Biden praises international deal on corporate taxes By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House in Washington, U.S., en route to Surfside, Florida July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday praised a deal to overhaul international taxation of multinationals, saying it would block companies from dodging their responsibilities to the public.
“With a global minimum tax in place, multinational corporations will no longer be able to pit countries against one another in a bid to push tax rates down and protect their profits at the expense of public revenue,” he said in a statement.
“Building on this agreement will also require us to take action here at home. It’s imperative that we reform our own corporate tax laws,” he added.
