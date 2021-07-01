Home Business Bargain? World Wide Web’s source code NFT sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s...

Bargain? World Wide Web’s source code NFT sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bargain? World Wide Web’s source code NFT sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s

The inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, has sold an NFT of the web’s source code for $5.4 million at fine art auction house Sotheby’s.

The piece titled ‘This Changed Everything’ includes a time-stamped file of the source code’s 9,555 lines, a high-fidelity image, a 30-minute animation of the code being written, along with a letter written by Berners-Lee.

Source: cryptoart.io/data

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©