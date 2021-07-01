Bargain? World Wide Web’s source code NFT sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s By Cointelegraph

Bargain? World Wide Web’s source code NFT sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s
The inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, has sold an NFT of the web’s source code for $5.4 million at fine art auction house Sotheby’s.
The piece titled ‘This Changed Everything’ includes a time-stamped file of the source code’s 9,555 lines, a high-fidelity image, a 30-minute animation of the code being written, along with a letter written by Berners-Lee.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.