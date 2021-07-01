Bank of Mexico hopes U.S. spending can boost investment in Mexico By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mexico’s Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon Carrillo speaks during the presentation of the national financial inclusion policy, in the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE) in Mexico City Mexico March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzale
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday he hopes that the trillions of dollars the United States pumps into its economy will create an opportunity to boost lackluster investment in Mexico.
“The U.S. expenditure is going to likely sustain an atypical rate of growth in the U.S. for some years and I hope that creates an opportunity to take some steps to profit from that stimulus and change … the relatively weak investment trend” in Mexico, Diaz de Leon said at S&P Global (NYSE:) Ratings’ global emerging markets virtual conference.
