Bank of Mexico board member suggests long rates pause to wait for U.S. Fed By Reuters

Banxico’s board decided by a majority at its last policy meeting on June 24 to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the best scenario for Mexican interest rates would be a “relatively long pause” to wait and see what the U.S. Federal Reserve does, adding if inflation does not east to near 5%, Banxico would have to act.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.