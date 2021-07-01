Asia Stocks Set for Steady Start After U.S. Record: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks looked poised for a steady start Friday after strong economic data took Wall Street to another record amid a tilt to sectors that benefit from the U.S. reopening. Futures edged up in Japan and Australia and were little changed in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rose a sixth day — the longest winning streak since February — helped by energy stocks, while technology firms lagged. Data showed solid U.S. manufacturing expansion and a larger-than-expected drop in jobless claims, overshadowing concerns about the spread of a more infectious Covid-19 strain.

Article content The dollar strengthened and Treasuries inched up ahead of Friday’s monthly payrolls report, which will help guide views on when the Federal Reserve may start pulling back on stimulus. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said cutting asset purchases by $10 billion a month might be reasonable and that he favored starting the process this year, according to a report. Oil pushed higher as the OPEC+ alliance descended into bitter infighting, casting doubt on an agreement that could ease a surge in prices. Investors are parsing data prints like the upcoming payrolls report for a sense of how close the Fed is getting to tapering policy accommodation as employment improves and inflation pressures build. The International Monetary Fund said America’s central bank will likely begin to scale back asset purchases in the first half of 2022, and probably needs to raise interest rates later that year or in early 2023.